This Millionaire Dog Is Selling A Miami Mansion Once Owned By Madonna

You've read about celebrity homes and literal castles hitting the market for millions of dollars. Now the wealthiest animal in the world is selling his South Florida mansion, according to the Huffington Post.

Gunther VI, a German Shepherd, recently attended a "meeting" with real estate agents about selling his Tuscan-style waterfront villa in Miami -- a luxurious residence his handlers bought from pop legend Madonna.

If you're wondering how this pooch is so rich, his ancestor, Gunther III, inherited a multimillion-dollar trust from German countess Karlotta Liebenstein after she passed away in 1992, according to reporters. Since then, Gunther's handlers have maintained the dog's succession while taking him on fancy trips to places like the Bahamas and Milan.

“He lives in Madonna’s former master bedroom,” real estate agent Ruthie Assouline told journalists, saying he was floored when he found out his client is a German Shepherd. "He literally sleeps overlooking the most magnificent view in an Italian custom bed in the former bedroom of the greatest pop star in the world."