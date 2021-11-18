Yo Gotti's Memphis Restaurant Shut Down By Police Amid Young Dolph's Death

The beef between the Memphians reportedly began in 2014 when Dolph refused to sign to Gotti's record label. In 2016, Dolph released his mixtape King Of Memphis, which some took as a diss to toward Gotti. Councilman Smiley added:

“I’m grieving like every other Memphis right now. Yet another tragedy, yet another murder due to senseless gun violence. Today, we lost a very talented Memphian and a star known all across this country. [I'm] growing tired of issuing statements that speak to or highlight crime in our communities."

Police are still on the hunt for the suspects. Yo Gotti's camp has yet to respond for comments.