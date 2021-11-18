Yo Gotti's Memphis Restaurant Shut Down By Police Amid Young Dolph's Death

By Kiyonna Anthony

November 18, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Young Dolph's sudden murder has put the entire city of Memphis on edge. On Wednesday, Memphis police issued an advisory and curfew for citizens, encouraging everyone to stay home if they don't have to be outside. City Councilman Smiley issued a statement, saying:

"We also strongly encourage everyone to remain calm as we actively perform our investigation. The Memphis Police Department is providing an increased presence in areas of the city that might be directly impacted by this unfortunate incident.”

Shortly after, authorities opted to temporarily shut down Prive, an upscale Memphis spot owned by Dolph's longtime rival, Yo Gotti. According to reports, law enforcement swarmed the upscale eatery just hours after Dolph was shot and killed outside Makeda’s Cookies, a shop located about 10 miles away -- however, it was unclear if there was a threat against Prive or if its closure was a precautionary measure.

The beef between the Memphians reportedly began in 2014 when Dolph refused to sign to Gotti's record label. In 2016, Dolph released his mixtape King Of Memphis, which some took as a diss to toward Gotti. Councilman Smiley added:

“I’m grieving like every other Memphis right now. Yet another tragedy, yet another murder due to senseless gun violence. Today, we lost a very talented Memphian and a star known all across this country. [I'm] growing tired of issuing statements that speak to or highlight crime in our communities."

Police are still on the hunt for the suspects. Yo Gotti's camp has yet to respond for comments.

