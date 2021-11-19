Adele Reveals She Was Terrified To Hear Her Son's Opinions On Her Music

Adele joined iHeartRadio and Ryan Seacrest for an iHeartRadio Album Release Party, An Evening With Adele presented by Target to celebrate the release of her highly-anticipated fourth studio album, 30. The record was released on Friday, November 19. While speaking with Seacrest, Adele shared that she had hoped the album could have been released last year, but 30 was unfortunately pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A deluxe version of the album will be available via Target, and features three exclusive tracks, including a bonus version of "Easy On Me" with Chris Stapleton. Fans can purchase the Target Exclusive version of 30 with Chris Stapleton's duet here.

Seacrest mentioned that while performing during her recent concert special with CBS, the show had actually been the first time her son had been in the audience to see her perform. Adle shared that her son had been too young when she released 25, making this the first time that he could really appreciate his mother's performances.

"Oh he's never seen me perform," Adele said. "When I used to take him to the soundcheck, he'd see me like, do a bit of a song or something. But no, he's never seen me like properly sing a whole song or a show at all. It was his first. He was too little last time."

Adele shared that her son had loved seeing her perform for the first time. "A couple of his best friends came as well," Adele shared. "So I think that was really nice for him to be able to experience it with them. He didn't like, shower me with praise or say anything sort of like, wild or anything like that. But he did enjoy it, he did enjoy it very much. It made me so emotional and like, I was looking at him the entire time."