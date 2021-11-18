Chris Stapleton Joins Adele For Bonus Version Of 'Easy On Me'

Adele has finally released her highly-anticipated fourth album, 30, and the singer has released a bonus version of the record's first single, "Easy On Me," now featuring Chris Stapleton. The song was first teased when Adele sat down with Vogue for their "73 Questions" series where she named Stapleton as her dream collaboration.

Fans soon flew into a frenzy with the news that Adele wanted to collaborate with Stapleton, but none expected that the two had already recorded a duet. Upon revealing the tracklist for 30, Adele shared with fans that a deluxe version of her album's first single, "Easy On Me," would feature Stapleton.

Ahead of Adele's release of 30, the singer joined CBS for a concert special, Adele One Night Only. She also sat down with Oprah Winfrey, opening up about how her divorce inspired her to write 30. The album also serves as an open letter to her son for the questions he may have been too afraid to ask as his parents were separating.

30 landed on November 19, with Adele citing it as her "most personal and most vulnerable" record. While many of the songs see Adele confronting herself after filing for divorce, other songs find the singer taking a step back out into the dating scene, and how she struggles to find love after leaving a long relationship.

Adele is not the only singer Stapleton has teamed up with in recent weeks. The country star has proven himself to be more than busy, and he joined Taylor Swift for her re-recorded version of Red. Stapleton helped provide vocals for Swift's single "I Bet You Think About Me," which had been released last week.