Fetty Wap Speaks Out For The First Time Following FBI Arrest

The 30-year old star, real name William Junior Maxwell II, was arrested at Citi Field in New York City last month, just before hitting the stage at Rolling Loud New York. He was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances. Fetty has pleaded not guilty to all charges and was released from jail on $500,000 bond. Prosecutors say the New Jersey rapper, along with five of his peers, distributed more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and crack cocaine across New Jersey and Long Island. The feds claim the drugs were first obtained on the West Coast and were smuggled to the East Coast via USPS vehicles with secret compartments.

Fetty's arrest came just days after the star released his highly anticipated album The Butterfly Effect, following a brief hiatus from music and the loss of his four-year-old daughter, Lauren Maxwell, who died of heart complications.