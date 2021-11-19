French Montana Reminds Critics Of His Legacy With Album 'They Got Amnesia'
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 19, 2021
French Montana is back, with a message for his critics.
On Friday, the Morocco-born, Bronx-bred rapper dropped his fourth studio album They Got Amnesia, with guest appearances by Doja Cat, Lil Durk, Pop Smoke and more. While announcing the release of TGA back in October, French also blessed fans with visuals to two of his singles from the project, including "I Don't Really Care" and "Panicking" with Fivio Foreign.
The Grammy nominated star calls Amnesia his most special album to date, sharing:
“This album reflects my personal journey, so it’s the most special for me. God gave me another chance at life and this music healed me. I’m grateful to my collaborators and my fans for supporting me. I had to remind ‘em, ‘cause you know THEY GOT AMNESIA!”
French's latest projects comes just weeks after the rapper made headlines for a viral, Squid Game inspired Twitter moment that made the rapper clapback at critics. One social media user joked,
“For the next game, you need to name FIVE French Montana songs without features."
But French didn't find the tweet humorous at all. He hopped on Twitter to defend his music catalogue, listing 14 of his most popular solo records without features including “Ain’t Worried About Nothing,” “Don't Panic,” and “Shot Caller”. The chart-topping Moroccan rapper tweeted:
"Ain’t worried about nothing Sanctuary Fuck with me get bag Don’t panic Shot caller Everything’s a go Famous Devil want my soul Henny and my 44 What it look like Salam alaikum Hotel bathroom I’m so special Water. I’m dropping a solo track this week."
Check out French Montana's They Got Amnesia, available everywhere now.