French Montana Reminds Critics Of His Legacy With Album 'They Got Amnesia'

French's latest projects comes just weeks after the rapper made headlines for a viral, Squid Game inspired Twitter moment that made the rapper clapback at critics. One social media user joked,

“For the next game, you need to name FIVE French Montana songs without features."

But French didn't find the tweet humorous at all. He hopped on Twitter to defend his music catalogue, listing 14 of his most popular solo records without features including “Ain’t Worried About Nothing,” “Don't Panic,” and “Shot Caller”. The chart-topping Moroccan rapper tweeted:

"Ain’t worried about nothing Sanctuary Fuck with me get bag Don’t panic Shot caller Everything’s a go Famous Devil want my soul Henny and my 44 What it look like Salam alaikum Hotel bathroom I’m so special Water. I’m dropping a solo track this week."