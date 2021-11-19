Grab Your Tissues: Adele's Comeback Album '30' Is Here

Speaking with NPR, Adele called 30 the "most personal and most vulnerable record" in her catalog. "That's saying something, because I feel like I've always gone there before," she explained. "I was thinking the other day about 21 — what was wrong with me? I was taking it that seriously... that was a boyfriend. How the hell did I write that album? Like, you know?"

"But it is a crazy thing. I definitely think that my voice has matured. But I also think that my delivery on the album is because of the lyrics and what I'm singing about,” she continued. "I don't feel the need to wail all the time anymore — my lower register on this album shines more than on any other record, I think. And lyrically, I wasn't trying to write "better lyrics" or anything like that. I guess because of the subject matter, it came out in different ways. But in the past, I've definitely avoided reading articles or novels or really, you know, reading anything, just so as to not sort of take anything from any of that and put it into the songs. [But] I read a lot during this. So I filled up — my vocabulary definitely got bigger, you know?"

