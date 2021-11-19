Listen To Patrick Stump's Songs Created For 'Spidey & His Amazing Friends'
By Emily Lee
November 19, 2021
Earlier this year, Disney and Marvel revealed the introductory anthem for a new Disney Junior show all about Spider-Man. The companies called on Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump to create the extremely catchy theme song. Stump, who has previously worked on the scores and soundtracks for film and TV projects, brought his signature fun, upbeat rock style to his latest outing.
For the Fall Out Boy fans who don't have little ones obsessed with Disney Junior, the cartoon, titled Spidey and His Amazing Friends, is a kid-friendly take on the beloved superhero. The series not only follows Spider-Man but other Marvel fan-favorites like Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, Ms. Marvel, the Hulk, and Black Panther.
Since he was first tasked with creating the show's theme song back in June, Stump has gone on to create a number of original tracks for Spidey and His Amazing Friends. So far, he has written and produced six family-friendly songs for the show.
Even if you aren't a kid or don't have kids of your own, fans of Stump's work will appreciate these tracks. Stump is introducing his signature pop-punk style to a new generation through his work on Spidey and His Amazing Friends. You can check out all six songs below, as Stump has created an easily accessible YouTube playlist for fans.
This was a dream project for Stump, as well, who recalled how he got involved with the series for ScreenRant. "I've been basically begging my friends at Disney to have a chance to do something for years," he said. "Basically, as soon as I got anyone's ear over there, I was like, 'I want to score. I really want to score film or TV, anything!' And I got an email one day that was like, 'I think I have something you can try out for. You should give it a shot.'"
"The morning of the meeting, I got an email just letting me know what the show was going to be, what it was going to be about, and what the characters were," he continued. "I was kind of taking it slow, so I was still in my pajamas. I opened up my phone, I looked at this, and I got so excited. I wrote the song pretty much in 10 minutes in my head, just reading the thing, I was like, 'It should sound like this' And then I'm scrambling to put on real clothes and drive over to the studio, humming guitar parts into my voice notes at the stoplight."
By the time he got to the meeting, Stump had a fully recorded song. "It ended up being one of those magic things that doesn't happen that often," he gushed. "But sometimes as a creative person, every so often you have one of those things where it just is exactly right. Your first thought is exactly right. So, I played them the song that I wrote that morning, and it's pretty much what you hear in the show now."