This was a dream project for Stump, as well, who recalled how he got involved with the series for ScreenRant. "I've been basically begging my friends at Disney to have a chance to do something for years," he said. "Basically, as soon as I got anyone's ear over there, I was like, 'I want to score. I really want to score film or TV, anything!' And I got an email one day that was like, 'I think I have something you can try out for. You should give it a shot.'"

"The morning of the meeting, I got an email just letting me know what the show was going to be, what it was going to be about, and what the characters were," he continued. "I was kind of taking it slow, so I was still in my pajamas. I opened up my phone, I looked at this, and I got so excited. I wrote the song pretty much in 10 minutes in my head, just reading the thing, I was like, 'It should sound like this' And then I'm scrambling to put on real clothes and drive over to the studio, humming guitar parts into my voice notes at the stoplight."

By the time he got to the meeting, Stump had a fully recorded song. "It ended up being one of those magic things that doesn't happen that often," he gushed. "But sometimes as a creative person, every so often you have one of those things where it just is exactly right. Your first thought is exactly right. So, I played them the song that I wrote that morning, and it's pretty much what you hear in the show now."