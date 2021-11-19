Most people love Black Friday for its crazy sales on mass-produced goods and flock to malls or big-box stores to kickstart their holiday shopping, but Record Store Day wants to make the day after Thanksgiving memorable for another reason: supporting local businesses and buying exclusive, meaningful presents for your loved ones (or yourself).

"We work year-round to shine a light on the independent businesses in your local community that sell you records and other things that make you happy, make you smile, make you sing, bring you comfort, bring people together (with proper safety protocols in place, of course!)," RSD wrote on its website. "This year that has felt more important than ever, as local businesses of all kinds face unprecedented challenges, and we’ve been so happy to see how you’ve all supported them. Everything you find in a record store (or on a record store’s website) would make a great gift for someone, so in this year when the holiday season may be a little strange, but also a little special, and it may feel even better to wrap up and give a little something to someone, helping record stores be a part of that ‘shopping season’ makes more sense to us than ever."

With more than 100 special releases hitting the shelves for RSD Black Friday 2021, it can be a little overwhelming. Thankfully, we did the sorting for you. These are the 10 most noteworthy rock releases. (See a full list of RSD Black Friday 2021 releases here.)