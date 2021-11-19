Snoop Dogg Drops Star-Studded Def Jam Album Featuring Music's Biggest Stars
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 19, 2021
Snoop Dogg is back with brand new music, a new album and the dope visuals to match. On Friday the hip hop legend released his highly anticipated compilation album, Snoop Dogg Presents: Algorithm --- his first with Def Jam -- which features guest appearances by Fabolous, Dave East, YK Osiris, Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher, Method Man, Usher and more. The West Coast icon said of the project:
“There’s so much talent on this record. So many styles of music, it breaks the algorithm. Right now, the algorithm is telling us you have to rap this way, you have to sound this way, but they’re not telling you how it’s supposed to feel. My algorithm is going to give you a feeling, not a sound.”
ALGORITHM out now pic.twitter.com/YJe9QeW1jx— Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) November 19, 2021
Snoop, who recently joined Def Jam Recordings as an executive creative and strategic consultant in June, recently opened up about working with the label, telling Jimmy Fallon back in September.
“I was a fan of Def Jam Records as a kid. And knowing the talent that they have over there and the opportunity that was waiting on me, I wanted to go over there and give a lot of opportunity to the artists over there to get some information, some wisdom and some guidance from me and then also develop some new acts and give some opportunity.
Snoop also blessed fans with a brand new video for "Go To War” featuring BLXST to go along with the album release. The Blaxpoitation themed visuals were reportedly produced by Boss Lady Entertainment Film -- a company created and ran by Snoop's wife Shante Broadus'. Catch Snoop Dogg Presents: Algorithm available everywhere to stream.
Check out "Go To War” featuring BLXST below.