This Is The Best Deli In All Of Nevada

A deli is a classic option for picking up some ready-to-eat foods, like sandwiches, Italian classics, or Eastern European delicacies.

LoveFOOD released a list of each state's best deli. The website states, "We’ve searched each state for the best and highest-rated deli in each one, from street-corner stalwarts that make their own sausages, cured meats and pickles to favorite places to satisfy lunchtime cravings."

According to LoveFOOD, the best deli in Nevada is Weiss Deli in Henderson. You can check out Weiss Deli at 2744 N Green Valley Pkwy in Henderson. Here's what the website says about the deli:

"The menu at Weiss Deli reads like a roster of stuff people might crave when they’re really ravenous. There’s The One, a breakfast sandwich with ham, eggs and cheese; the Vegetable Hash, a roll filled with veggies, hash browns and cheese; and huge hashes packed with ingredients like shredded corn beef, potatoes, green onions and mushrooms. And everything – including the cookies – is as delicious as it sounds."

