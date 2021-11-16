Two New Fox Restaurants Concepts Coming To Tucson

By Ginny Reese

November 16, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Two new Fox Restaurant Concepts will be coming to Tucson next year, reported KVOA. A press release states that FlowerChild and Doughbird will both open at Campbell Plaza next fall.

Sam Fox, founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts said:

"We’re always looking for great opportunities to grow in Tucson and finally found the perfect location for these two restaurants. It’s been a longtime goal of ours to bring Flower Child to Tucson, and we are excited to be able to do it alongside Doughbird, a concept that we are just beginning to grow. During what’s been a challenging time for our industry, we’re grateful for our loyal guests in Tucson and hope that they will enjoy these restaurants time and time again."

Flower Child offers vegetarian and vegan options as well as meat-eating, gluten-free, keto, and paleo options as well. Doughbird guests can get hand-stretched, Detroit-style square pan pizza.

Fox's first restaurant concept, Wildflower American Cuisine, opened in Tucson back in 1998. Since then, Fox has opened other restaurants such as Blanco Cocina + Cantina, Zinburger, The Green House, and The Arrogant Butcher.

Click here for more information.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices