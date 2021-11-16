Two New Fox Restaurants Concepts Coming To Tucson

Two new Fox Restaurant Concepts will be coming to Tucson next year, reported KVOA. A press release states that FlowerChild and Doughbird will both open at Campbell Plaza next fall.

Sam Fox, founder of Fox Restaurant Concepts said:

"We’re always looking for great opportunities to grow in Tucson and finally found the perfect location for these two restaurants. It’s been a longtime goal of ours to bring Flower Child to Tucson, and we are excited to be able to do it alongside Doughbird, a concept that we are just beginning to grow. During what’s been a challenging time for our industry, we’re grateful for our loyal guests in Tucson and hope that they will enjoy these restaurants time and time again."

Flower Child offers vegetarian and vegan options as well as meat-eating, gluten-free, keto, and paleo options as well. Doughbird guests can get hand-stretched, Detroit-style square pan pizza.

Fox's first restaurant concept, Wildflower American Cuisine, opened in Tucson back in 1998. Since then, Fox has opened other restaurants such as Blanco Cocina + Cantina, Zinburger, The Green House, and The Arrogant Butcher.

