Two Former Cops, Two Children Killed In Suspected Murder-Suicide

Two former police officers and two young children are dead in what authorities in Maryland are calling a murder-suicide. Former Baltimore County police officer Robert Vicosa allegedly assaulted his estranged wife at gunpoint and kidnapped his two children Giana, 6, and Aaminah, 7, in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

He then went on a crime spree with his two children and former officer Tia Bynum. They allegedly carjacked a man and forced him to drive them around for several hours before releasing him unharmed.

On Thursday (November 18), the Pennsylvania State Police tried to pull over a Ford Edge that Bynum was driving. She led the officers on a chase that crossed into Maryland. Bynum lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a fence.

When officers went to inspect the vehicle, they found Bynum in the driver's seat and Vicosa and his two children in the back seat. All four had suffered gunshot wounds. Bynum, Vicosa, and one of the children were pronounced dead at the scene, while the other child was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators found a rifle and other firearms in the vehicle.

Authorities did not say who fired the fatal shots and have not determined a motive for the killing.