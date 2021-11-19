Will Smith Reveals Which Hip Hop Legend He Wants To Battle For 'Verzuz'

By Kiyonna Anthony

November 19, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Many people forget that Will Smith started out as a hip hop star before becoming a blockbuster king. The actor, who recently released his memoir Will, recently spoke about potentially doing a Verzuz battle and who he feels is a worthy component. The "King Richard" star revealed that he'd want to go hit for hit against LL Cool J, sharing:

“I was thinking about that. Me and L, we’re talking about doing one. L is going to body me."

Both rappers-turned-actors have a catalogue that is solid enough for a Verzuz battle, however, Will says he was unable to secure the battle against LL because he's been writing his new self-titled memoir.

The Grammy Award winning multi-hyphenated star has made headlines in recent weeks for his candid confessions from Will, including his hate for his father, jealousy of Tupac Shakur and much more. However, Will says it's all apart of the healing process and an exercise in unconditional love. He opened up about his personal journey during his book tour, telling fans:

"The first [half] of my life was gathering. I look at the second half of my life as giving it all back in the form of wisdom, in the form of honesty, in the form of authenticity for the purpose of being helpful. You can't be happy if you're hiding. You can't truly be happy if you don't feel comfortable to be you. I'm finding any emotional invincibility."

Check out Will by Will Smith available now for purchase. Catch "King Richard" in theaters and HBO Max, Friday November 19th.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices