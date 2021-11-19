Will Smith Reveals Which Hip Hop Legend He Wants To Battle For 'Verzuz'

Many people forget that Will Smith started out as a hip hop star before becoming a blockbuster king. The actor, who recently released his memoir Will, recently spoke about potentially doing a Verzuz battle and who he feels is a worthy component. The "King Richard" star revealed that he'd want to go hit for hit against LL Cool J, sharing:

“I was thinking about that. Me and L, we’re talking about doing one. L is going to body me."

Both rappers-turned-actors have a catalogue that is solid enough for a Verzuz battle, however, Will says he was unable to secure the battle against LL because he's been writing his new self-titled memoir.