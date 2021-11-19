WWE Has Released 8 More Wrestlers; More Than 80 In 2021

Several more WWE superstars were released by the company on Thursday (November 18) night, which gives the company a total of 83 releases in 2021.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported WWE released John Morrison, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott, Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne and Jaxson Ryker on Thursday (November 18) night.

WWE has yet to address the reported releases, but much of the talent included confirmed the news via their respective social media accounts.

Sapp reports WWE head of talent relations John Laurinaitis "cited budget cuts" as the reason for the latest round of releases in an email to Fightful.