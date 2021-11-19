Young Dolph's Partner Breaks Her Silence Following The Star's Death

Young Dolph's recent death sent a sudden wave of grief through the hip hop community -- but those most effected by the tragic loss are Dolph's partner Mia Jaye and their two school age children, Tre and Aria. Jaye, a podcaster and owner of "The Mom EO" clothing brand started a campaign advocating for anti-gun violence and for Black men to grow old, prior to her husbands passing. On Thursday, Mia took to her Instagram stories to share a message to Dolph's fans amid the sad news. She wrote of her late husband -- real name Adolph Robert Thornton:

“Thank you to everyone for all of your prayers, love, support, calls, messages. I may not see them all but when my eyes are not full of tears, I catch a few. Nonetheless, all the genuine positive vibes energy and prayers are welcome…because Lord knows I need them. Question is…How am I going to tell my babies that daddy is never coming home? #prayforme. God give me strength. Adolph I love you with all my heart and soul.”