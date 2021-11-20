Mickey Guyton Provides Update On 9-Month-Old Son In ICU
By Megan Stinson
November 20, 2021
Mickey Guyton had to bring her son, Grayson, into the ICU on Thursday night (November 18), and the country singer has now shared an update on her nine-month-old's condition. Guyton took to Twitter to say that her son is "not in the clear but he's on the mend," along with a photo of her husband holding their son while he's in the ICU.
"Thank you for your prayers," Guyton continued in her Tweet. "I will update y'all as soon as I am able. Thank you thank you thank you for your love and support."
He’s not in the clear but he’s on the mend. Thank you for your prayers. I will update y’all as soon as I am able. Thank you thank you thank you for your love and support. pic.twitter.com/wxLrSru3Rg— Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) November 19, 2021
Guyton had shared earlier this week that she and her husband had needed to take Grayson to the hospital, and that he was sent to the ICU. The country singer did not provide further details on her son's condition, but said that "The doctors don't know what's wrong."
Later on, Guyton shared a more detailed statement on why her son needed to be admitted into the ICU. "My baby fell ill on November 11th, eventually requiring a trip to the icu," Guyton wrote. "It turned out to be dehydration because of a severe stomach bug. Seeing my baby boy like this was truly terrifying. A pediatric doctor named Dr. Grace, stayed by Grayson's side the entire time we were in the er, discovered the problem and help create a plan to heal baby Grayson. Our family doctor, Dr. Nathan Ford also took action and helped Grayson secure a bed at the hospital when all the hospital's were maxed out and understaffed because of nurse shortages. I truly believe Grayson would not be on the road to a full recovery without them. Grayson is doing much better, all signs are stable and improving. He is still dehydrated and weak and has lost weight from not being able to retain any liquid. Despite all of this, Gray is a fighter and his labs are showing hie is headed in the right direction. Please please please continue to pray for him. He felt every single prayer lifted up over him when he was headed to the icu and it's working, as he was stabilized and released from the icu in within a matter of hours. He's getting better by the minute, it's just going to take some time."
Update on Gray. pic.twitter.com/KqL7h3Vjvk— Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) November 20, 2021
Guyton and her husband, Grant Savoy, welcomed their son Grayson into the world last February. The two had announced they were expecting in August 2020, and revealed that they were having a boy just a few months later. At the time, Guyton sat down with People magazine to share her excitement in having a son. "This baby is an absolute miracle," she had said of Grayson.
"I just want this baby to have its own life and to have its own choices, and I will accept this baby for who or whatever it chooses to be," she continued. "I just want to support it in every way that I can."