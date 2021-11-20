Mickey Guyton Provides Update On 9-Month-Old Son In ICU

Guyton had shared earlier this week that she and her husband had needed to take Grayson to the hospital, and that he was sent to the ICU. The country singer did not provide further details on her son's condition, but said that "The doctors don't know what's wrong."

Later on, Guyton shared a more detailed statement on why her son needed to be admitted into the ICU. "My baby fell ill on November 11th, eventually requiring a trip to the icu," Guyton wrote. "It turned out to be dehydration because of a severe stomach bug. Seeing my baby boy like this was truly terrifying. A pediatric doctor named Dr. Grace, stayed by Grayson's side the entire time we were in the er, discovered the problem and help create a plan to heal baby Grayson. Our family doctor, Dr. Nathan Ford also took action and helped Grayson secure a bed at the hospital when all the hospital's were maxed out and understaffed because of nurse shortages. I truly believe Grayson would not be on the road to a full recovery without them. Grayson is doing much better, all signs are stable and improving. He is still dehydrated and weak and has lost weight from not being able to retain any liquid. Despite all of this, Gray is a fighter and his labs are showing hie is headed in the right direction. Please please please continue to pray for him. He felt every single prayer lifted up over him when he was headed to the icu and it's working, as he was stabilized and released from the icu in within a matter of hours. He's getting better by the minute, it's just going to take some time."