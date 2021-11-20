WATCH: Lizzo And BTS Vibe Out Together At Harry Styles Concert
By Regina Park
November 20, 2021
Harry Styles' "Love On" tour has brought out thousands of fans since it started back in September. But the crowd in LA on Friday (November 19) had a few stars of its own.
The "Watermelon Sugar" performed at the Forum, with K-Pop mega group, BTS, and "Rumors" singer-rapper Lizzo in the audience.
Not only were they all at the same concert, fans spotted the group and Lizzo vibing out and dancing to the live versions of Harry's hits.
"We met @lizzo 😍 🤙" the group tweeted just after midnight on Saturday (November 20), confirming the meeting with a series of pictures."
Lizzo responded on Twitter with her own set of behind-the-scenes pics. "I met @BTS_twt 🥺 💅🏾" she captioned the post.
Love On Tour. Los Angeles, CA. I pic.twitter.com/VCw3ThEcLF— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) November 18, 2021
We met @lizzo 😍🤙 pic.twitter.com/0FvyTA5t0U— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) November 20, 2021
I met @BTS_twt 🥺💅🏾 https://t.co/5eLBQ05Gh9— ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) November 20, 2021
😎 #VMINZZO @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/cL5y8L0Rtc— ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) November 20, 2021
It's no shock Lizzo would be in the crowd, considering her flirty friendship and music collaboration with Harry.
And Harry's tour has definitely been one to watch –– he helped one fan with a gender reveal just last month.
Check out fan video of the in-person jam session and hang out between Lizzo and BTS below.
lizzo dancing with kim taehyung look at them they are having so much fun and hobi at the end pls that was so hot ?? BYE— jeya⁷ 🌟 (@sunnyztaee) November 20, 2021
bts at harry styles concert pic.twitter.com/7eBK0k8a2z
LIZZO VIBING WITH TAE AND JIMIN ON THE SIDE 😭😭 SO HAPPY TO SEE BTS AT HARRY STYLES CONCERT VIBING AND ENJOYING pic.twitter.com/XkZgPy10MF— anju⁷ ✰ (ia • Exams 📚) (@jjksceo) November 20, 2021
OMG BTS AT HARRY STYLES CONCERT😍 AHH IM GLAD THEYRE HAVING SO MUCH FUN HERE!!pic.twitter.com/tDTorBittG— junko BTS AND SF9 MONTH (@fantasyxarmy) November 20, 2021