WATCH: Lizzo And BTS Vibe Out Together At Harry Styles Concert

Harry Styles' "Love On" tour has brought out thousands of fans since it started back in September. But the crowd in LA on Friday (November 19) had a few stars of its own.

The "Watermelon Sugar" performed at the Forum, with K-Pop mega group, BTS, and "Rumors" singer-rapper Lizzo in the audience.



Not only were they all at the same concert, fans spotted the group and Lizzo vibing out and dancing to the live versions of Harry's hits.

"We met @lizzo 😍 🤙" the group tweeted just after midnight on Saturday (November 20), confirming the meeting with a series of pictures."



Lizzo responded on Twitter with her own set of behind-the-scenes pics. "I met @BTS_twt 🥺 💅🏾" she captioned the post.

