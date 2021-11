2021 American Music Awards: See The Full List Of Winners

The 2021 American Music Awards took place on Sunday night (November 21) to honor some of today’s biggest music stars.

The three-hour ceremony, which went down at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, saw some of the biggest chart-toppers, including Olivia Rodrigo, The Weeknd and Bad Bunny, vie for honorable titles. When it came to honorees, Rodrigo scored her first-ever nominations, leading the pack with seven nods, followed by Abel with six and Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, Giveon with five nods apiece. However, it was BTS that caught the most screen time with three wins, including the Artist of the Year honor, and two performances throughout the Cardi B-hosted evening.