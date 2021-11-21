'At Least One Dead,' Several Injured After SUV Drives Down Holiday Parade

Several individuals were struck by the vehicle during the incident.

Multiple victims were transported to hospitals by ambulances, police officers or family members to be treated for injuries.

The Waukesha Police Department urged local residents to avoid the downtown area Sunday night amid the ongoing investigation, however, Mayor Reilly told FOX 6 Milwaukee that he doesn't believe there is any danger to the public.

Video footage of the incident showed a red SUV break through barriers and speed into the area where the parade was taking place.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers addressed the incident on his verified Twitter account on behalf of himself and his wife, Kathy, Sunday evening.

"Kathy and I are praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act," Evers tweeted. "I'm grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information."