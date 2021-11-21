'At Least One Dead,' Several Injured After SUV Drives Down Holiday Parade
By Jason Hall
November 22, 2021
"At least one" person has died and more than 20 others were injured after an SUV drove through a holiday parade in Waukesha Wisconsin on Sunday (November 21).
Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson confirmed the casualty during a press conference alongside Mayor Shawn Reilly Sunday night, CBS 58's Kristen Barbaresi reports.
Police confirmed the SUV involved in the incident was located and a person of interest has been identified, however, did not provide additional details about the suspect or whether they were in custody.
Thompson confirmed the incident took place at 4:30 p.m. during a Christmas parade in downtown Waukesha, the Associated Press reports via ABC 7 Chicago.
THREAD- JUST IN: Per Waukesha Police Chief— Kristen Barbaresi (@KristenBarbar) November 22, 2021
- at least 1 dead, several injured @ Holiday Parade after SUV plows through the crowd
-Police have located vehicle involved
-Identified a person of interest. Does not give details about person or say if they are in custody #waukesha
Several individuals were struck by the vehicle during the incident.
Multiple victims were transported to hospitals by ambulances, police officers or family members to be treated for injuries.
The Waukesha Police Department urged local residents to avoid the downtown area Sunday night amid the ongoing investigation, however, Mayor Reilly told FOX 6 Milwaukee that he doesn't believe there is any danger to the public.
Video footage of the incident showed a red SUV break through barriers and speed into the area where the parade was taking place.
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers addressed the incident on his verified Twitter account on behalf of himself and his wife, Kathy, Sunday evening.
"Kathy and I are praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act," Evers tweeted. "I'm grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information."
Kathy and I are praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act. I'm grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information.— Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) November 22, 2021