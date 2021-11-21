BTS Was 'Smooth Like Butter' After Sweeping 2021 American Music Awards

By Kelly Fisher

November 22, 2021

2021 American Music Awards - Fixed Show
Photo: Getty Images

BTS rocked the American Music Awards stage on Sunday night (November 21), celebrating with a high-energy performance that was “smooth like butter” after sweeping the awards.

The world-famous K-pop group was nominated for three AMA awards, including Artist of the Year (along with Ariana Grande, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd), Favorite Pop Duo or Group (with AJR, Glass Animals, Maroon 5 and Silk SonicBruno Mars and Anderson Paak), and Favorite Pop Song with “Butter,” (along with “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat feat. SZA, “Levitating” by Dua Lipa, “drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo, and “Save Your Tears (Remix) by The Weeknd and Ariana Grande). They won all three categories.

Earlier this year, BTS recruited rapper Megan Thee Stallion for a cross-genre collaboration on “Butter,” releasing a remixed version of one of the group’s biggest songs in August. “Y’all don’t even understand how excited I am,” Megan Thee Stallion said in a tweet at that time, adding a few butter emojis, fire emojis and crying face emojis to hype the remix. When she finally met BTS in New York City last month, Megan Thee Stallion hinted that she wasn’t done working with the K-pop artists: “Whenever we do another song, I feel like we gotta do it big. We gotta do a video, and it's gonna be happening.”

