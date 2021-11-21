Fall Out Boy have transformed two of their biggest hits into beautiful works of art. Over the weekend, the band revealed it partnered with Soundwaves Art to create squiggly prints displaying the soundwaves to their 2015 Platinum hit "Centuries" and 2007 classic "Thanks fr th Mmrs."

The limited edition artwork is available as a standard print, with 25 fine art canvas prints of each song hand-signed by Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, Joe Trohman, Andy Hurley and Soundwaves Art creator Tim Wakefield.

All profits will be donated to the Sweet Relief Musician's Fund, which helps musicians and music industry workers impacted by sickness or loss of work pay for medical expenses, lodging, clothing, food and other vital living expenses.

The prints are available for purchase here and would make an excellent holiday gift for FOB fans (just sayin'). See the band's announcement tweet below.