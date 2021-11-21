Fall Out Boy Transform Two Of Their Biggest Hits Into Soundwave Art
By Katrina Nattress
November 21, 2021
Fall Out Boy have transformed two of their biggest hits into beautiful works of art. Over the weekend, the band revealed it partnered with Soundwaves Art to create squiggly prints displaying the soundwaves to their 2015 Platinum hit "Centuries" and 2007 classic "Thanks fr th Mmrs."
The limited edition artwork is available as a standard print, with 25 fine art canvas prints of each song hand-signed by Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, Joe Trohman, Andy Hurley and Soundwaves Art creator Tim Wakefield.
All profits will be donated to the Sweet Relief Musician's Fund, which helps musicians and music industry workers impacted by sickness or loss of work pay for medical expenses, lodging, clothing, food and other vital living expenses.
The prints are available for purchase here and would make an excellent holiday gift for FOB fans (just sayin'). See the band's announcement tweet below.
created art from the sound waves of Centuries + Thnks Fr Th Mmrs w/ @Soundwaves_Art 🎨 signed a few prints - all the profits support @SweetRelief 🙏🏼 https://t.co/lVBBsI0kJH pic.twitter.com/mxgH7p2FnJ— Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) November 21, 2021
Earlier this year, FOB's bassist Pete Wentz revealed that "Thanks fr th Mmrs" was inspired by Josie and the Pussycats.
“After From Under The Cork Tree, we went and saw the movie Josie And The Pussycats,” Wentz explained on his radio show. “Me and Patrick were at it, and I was like, ‘Whoa, who wrote the music for this? Because it sounds like punk music written by somebody who’s never heard punk music before. We need them to produce the next album.’ And it was Babyface.”
Fall Out Boy got connected with the R&B singer, and he ended up producing the Infinity on High single.