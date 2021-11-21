Maddie & Tae Singer Is Expecting A Baby: 'We Are Already So Deeply In Love'
By Kelly Fisher
November 22, 2021
One of the members of Maddie & Tae just announced that she has a baby on the way!
Tae – Taylor Kerr, nee Dye – and husband Josh Kerr shared photos on their social media accounts on Sunday evening (November 21), delivering the exciting news, and including a gender reveal: “mom and dad 🤍 baby Kerr is joining us earthside in spring ‘22 and we are already so deeply in love,” Tae wrote on Instagram. Josh added that Tae “and I have been keeping a little secret for a few months now. mom & dad already love you so much baby Kerr 🤍” Naturally, fans and followers gushed with excitement, dropping tons of congratulatory comments after the parents-to-be announced that they were expecting a daughter. Tae’s duo partner Maddie Font, nee Marlow, exclaimed: “Thank you Jesus for the biggest blessing!! I CANT WAIT TO MEET HER 😭” See the adorable announcements here:
Maddie & Tae teamed up as a powerful country duo, debuting with “Girl In A Country Song” and following up with other hit songs, including “Die From A Broken Heart” and “Woman You Got.” The sassy song gave fans a taste of Maddie & Tae’s latest full-length project, and the video included their husbands. Maddie & Tae said at the time: “There aren’t enough words to describe how much fun we had making the #WomanYouGot music video! There were burnt pies, lost phones, fried chicken, the men we love and everything in between.”