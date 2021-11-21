Maneskin Is 'Beggin' The Crowd For Their First AMA Performance

Måneskin took the 2021 American Music Awards stage by storm for an electric performance of their smash hit "Beggin'."

The Italian rockers, who donned matching black suits and bow ties, were also first-time nominees for the awards show after winning Eurovision earlier this year. The performance saw the group rocking out to their song, "beggin" the crowd to sing along.

Just last month, the band made its U.S. television debut for a performance of their latest single "MAMMAMIA" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The group said they wrote the "silly" song, which sees most of the members fantasizing about killing singer Damiano David, just days after winning Eurovision.