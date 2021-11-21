Maneskin Is 'Beggin' The Crowd For Their First AMA Performance

By Sarah Tate

November 22, 2021

2021 American Music Awards - Fixed Show
Photo: Getty Images

Måneskin took the 2021 American Music Awards stage by storm for an electric performance of their smash hit "Beggin'."

The Italian rockers, who donned matching black suits and bow ties, were also first-time nominees for the awards show after winning Eurovision earlier this year. The performance saw the group rocking out to their song, "beggin" the crowd to sing along.

Just last month, the band made its U.S. television debut for a performance of their latest single "MAMMAMIA" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The group said they wrote the "silly" song, which sees most of the members fantasizing about killing singer Damiano David, just days after winning Eurovision.

"We didn't take it too seriously, said bassist Victoria de Angelis. "It's a very silly, careless song and we've never done something like that before. It came together very naturally. We just tried to have fun and enjoy it, because [it was written] in a moment where we were experiencing a lot of things."

Måneskin is set to perform at the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One, joining Coldplay, twenty one pilots, Imagine Dragons, Kings of Leon, Willow and All Time Low at the Forum in Los Angeles on January 15th, 2022. Fans can tune in to watch this year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO via an exclusive livestream on LiveOne on livexlive.com. Over 75 Alternative and Rock iHeartRadio stations will also broadcast the event live in their local markets and on the iHeartRadio app.

