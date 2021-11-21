Sacramento Kings Decide On Luke Walton's Coaching Future: Report

The Sacramento Kings have reportedly fired third-year head coach Luke Walton, sources confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"The Sacramento Kings fired coach Luke Walton on Sunday, sources told ESPN," Wojnarowski tweeted. "Kings have lost seven of eight games and dropped to 6-11 on season – leaving them 12th in the Western Conference."

Walton was hired by the Kings in 2019 and went 166-241 during his tenure, having missed the playoffs during each of his previous five seasons as a head coach dating back to his initial tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2016-19.

Sources told Wojnarowski former NBA head coach Alvin Gentry -- who had previously worked as the Kings' associate head coach -- will be promoted to interim head coach in Walton's absence.