Sacramento Kings Decide On Luke Walton's Coaching Future: Report
By Jason Hall
November 21, 2021
The Sacramento Kings have reportedly fired third-year head coach Luke Walton, sources confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
"The Sacramento Kings fired coach Luke Walton on Sunday, sources told ESPN," Wojnarowski tweeted. "Kings have lost seven of eight games and dropped to 6-11 on season – leaving them 12th in the Western Conference."
Walton was hired by the Kings in 2019 and went 166-241 during his tenure, having missed the playoffs during each of his previous five seasons as a head coach dating back to his initial tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2016-19.
Sources told Wojnarowski former NBA head coach Alvin Gentry -- who had previously worked as the Kings' associate head coach -- will be promoted to interim head coach in Walton's absence.
"Gentry is already under contract through 2022-2023, gets a raise to take interim job and agreement on some benchmarks of success rest of this season with team to try and keep job longer," Wojnarowski tweeted.
Walton played in the NBA for 11 seasons, including nine with the Lakers, winning two NBA championships in 2009 and 2010 as a backup role player.
The former University of Arizona standout won a third ring as the assistant coach of the Golden State Warriors, taking over briefly as an interim for head coach while head coach Steve Kerr took an indefinite leave of absence to rehabilitate his back.
The Warriors went 19-0 during Walton's tenure as interim, earning the former power forward the Western Conference Coach of the Month honors, despite the wins technically being credited to Kerr.
Walton is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton and the duo are the first father and son to have both won multiple NBA champions, with Bill winning in 1977 with the Portland Trailblazers and in 1986 with the Boston Celtics.