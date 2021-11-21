Walker Hayes Is Already ‘Obsessed’ With His New Song (And TikTok Dance!)

Walker Hayes didn’t expect “Fancy Like” to surge with popularity the way that it has. The response from fans to the ode to Applebee’s date nights “came out of nowhere …I don’t even know how — if I knew how it happened, I would do it again today, or I would’ve done it a long time ago — I don’t know what’s going on, but I’m really glad ‘Fancy Like’ is doing what it is.”

Hayes insisted that he and his cowriters “weren’t trying to write any poetry” the day they wrote “Fancy Like,” which the country singer has performed live at several awards shows and boosted with its own TikTok dance. He even showed off his signature dance moves when he performed the Applebee’s-inspired single at the American Music Awards on Sunday night (November 21).

But now, he’s over it.

Instead, Hayes is hyped up over his next single, “AA,” which just released on Friday (November 19). And, in true “Walker Hayes” fashion, there’s a catchy dance to go along with this one, too. Hayes shared a video on social media: “Poppin the official #AA dance at Disneyland 💪,” and another with his stylist. On his latest track, Hayes sings:

“And I'm just tryna keep my daughters off the pole/ And my sons out of jail/ Tryna get to church so I don't go to hell/ I'm just tryna keep my wife from figuring out/ That I married up and she married way, way down/ In Alabama where they love Nick Saban/ Tryna write a song the local country station will play/ Hey, I’m just tryna stay out of AA”

Speaking with iHeartRadio days before the AMAs, Hayes explained that whatever is his latest release becomes his favorite song: “I’ve got to listen to songs a lot longer than audiences do. And so, I’m over ‘Fancy Like,’ I’m glad everybody loves it, but we just dropped a new song called ‘AA,’ and I’m obsessed with it — and I will be until I write the next one… so, I’m riding high on that.” Of course, he also promised, on the day the song released: “There’s a dance to that that we’ve yet to unveil.” Next up for Hayes has other “great stuff on the horizon, too.” He’s hitting the road on his upcoming tour, releasing an album in January and publishing a book next year.

Listen to “AA” and other songs by Hayes on iHeartRadio here.