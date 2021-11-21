Walker Hayes Shows Off His Signature 'Fancy-Like-Applebee’s' Dance Moves
By Kelly Fisher
November 22, 2021
Walker Hayes showed off some of his signature, Fancy-Like-Applebee’s dance moves at the American Music Awards on Sunday night (November 21), and it was as good as a Bourbon Street steak with an Oreo shake.
Hayes delivered another high-energy performance of his single that skyrocketed with popularity since its release earlier this year. He took the AMA stage with a team of backup dancers, enthusiastic fans, and topped it off by spotlighting his forever Applebee’s date, wife Laney Hayes. Speaking with iHeartRadio days before the AMAs, the “Fancy Like” singer admitted he didn’t expect the song to take off the way it did. “It came out of nowhere and we’re just hanging on for dear life,” Hayes said, adding: “…it’s a love song for dudes with a mortgage and kids, and I love that. That’s a lot of people like me. There’s a lot of people out there who can relate.”
“Fancy Like” was nominated in the Favorite Country Song category, competing against: “Starting Over,” by Chris Stapleton, “Famous Friends,” by Chris Young and Kane Brown, “The Good Ones,” by Gabby Barrett, and “Forever After All,” by Luke Combs. “Fancy Like” is Hayes’ latest dance-worthy track, following others like “You Broke Up With Me” and “90s Country,” an upbeat song that's packed with references to classic 90s throwbacks (22 references, to be exact… including nods to Tim McGraw, George Strait, Kenny Chesney and more).
What do them hips do @walkerhayes?! 😂🙌 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/Ni5F0tHwgg— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) November 22, 2021
Sooooo, afterparty at Applebee's? 😉🤠 @walkerhayes #AMAs— iHeartCountry (@iHeartCountry) November 22, 2021
[📷: @GettyImages] pic.twitter.com/Nfook0WWWi
Hayes shook up the massively popular, Applebee’s-inspired single with a remix featuring Kesha. The cross-genre collaboration came with a music video, packed with Natty Light, hot dogs, boxed wine and dancing in a diner and more. Hayes told iHeartRadio that he and the pop giant re-wrote her verse via text message, and “she is amazing,” Hayes said of Kesha. “I’m a huge fan of her music, and we needed somebody who really would go to Applebee’s…She was just perfect for it. My wife and I, we got to hang out with her the day we made the video and just, we fell in love with her just as a person. She’s so sweet and down to earth and was such a joy, pleasure to work with. I hope my kids get to meet her sometime. We talk back and forth about her coming to Nashville, I’d love to have her out to the house.”
“Fancy Like” has garnered such a strong response from fans that some might think it’ll be hard to top – but Hayes is one step ahead. He just released his new single, “AA,” on Friday (November 19). Already, Hayes is “obsessed with it,” and promised that it would come with a new dance “that we’ve yet to unveil.” Listen to “AA” and other songs by Hayes on iHeartRadio here.