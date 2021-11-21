Walker Hayes Shows Off His Signature 'Fancy-Like-Applebee’s' Dance Moves

Hayes shook up the massively popular, Applebee’s-inspired single with a remix featuring Kesha. The cross-genre collaboration came with a music video, packed with Natty Light, hot dogs, boxed wine and dancing in a diner and more. Hayes told iHeartRadio that he and the pop giant re-wrote her verse via text message, and “she is amazing,” Hayes said of Kesha. “I’m a huge fan of her music, and we needed somebody who really would go to Applebee’s…She was just perfect for it. My wife and I, we got to hang out with her the day we made the video and just, we fell in love with her just as a person. She’s so sweet and down to earth and was such a joy, pleasure to work with. I hope my kids get to meet her sometime. We talk back and forth about her coming to Nashville, I’d love to have her out to the house.”

“Fancy Like” has garnered such a strong response from fans that some might think it’ll be hard to top – but Hayes is one step ahead. He just released his new single, “AA,” on Friday (November 19). Already, Hayes is “obsessed with it,” and promised that it would come with a new dance “that we’ve yet to unveil.” Listen to “AA” and other songs by Hayes on iHeartRadio here.