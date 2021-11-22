A-Rod, David Ortiz Headline Baseball Hall Of Fame Ballot

By Jason Hall

November 22, 2021

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Dodgers Game - World Series - Boston Red Sox v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Five
Photo: Getty Images

Former MLB rivals turned broadcast partners Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz are two of the biggest names featured on this year's Baseball Hall of Fame ballot.

Both Rodriguez and Ortiz are among the 13 first-time candidates and 17 holdovers to be included on the Baseball Writers' Association of America ballot.

The full list of first-time candidates are included below per MLB.com:

  1. Carl Crawford
  2. Prince Fielder
  3. Ryan Howard
  4. Tim Linecum
  5. Justin Morneau
  6. Joe Nathan
  7. David Ortiz
  8. Jake Peavy
  9. A.J. Pierzynski
  10. Alex Rodriguez
  11. Jimmy Rollins
  12. Mark Teixeira

Several notable names will also be making their 10th and final appearance on the ballot including Barry Bonds, Sammy Sosa and Roger Clemens -- both with candidacies threatened by their respective steroid accusations -- and Curt Schilling, who was 16 votes shy of the 75% needed for induction in 2020.

All returning candidates included on this year's ballot are listed below:

  1. Bobby Abreu
  2. Barry Bonds
  3. Mark Buehrle
  4. Roger Clemens
  5. Todd Helton
  6. Tim Hudson
  7. Torii Hunter
  8. Andruw Jones
  9. Jeff Kent
  10. Jonathan Papelbon
  11. Andy Pettitte
  12. Manny Ramirez
  13. Scott Rolen
  14. Curt Schilling
  15. Gary Sheffield
  16. Sammy Sosa
  17. Omar Vizquel
  18. Billy Wagner

Ballots must be postmarked by December 31 and voting results will be announced publicly on January 25.

Zero players were elected by the BBWAA in last year's vote.

