A-Rod, David Ortiz Headline Baseball Hall Of Fame Ballot

Former MLB rivals turned broadcast partners Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz are two of the biggest names featured on this year's Baseball Hall of Fame ballot.

Both Rodriguez and Ortiz are among the 13 first-time candidates and 17 holdovers to be included on the Baseball Writers' Association of America ballot.

The full list of first-time candidates are included below per MLB.com:

Carl Crawford Prince Fielder Ryan Howard Tim Linecum Justin Morneau Joe Nathan David Ortiz Jake Peavy A.J. Pierzynski Alex Rodriguez Jimmy Rollins Mark Teixeira

Several notable names will also be making their 10th and final appearance on the ballot including Barry Bonds, Sammy Sosa and Roger Clemens -- both with candidacies threatened by their respective steroid accusations -- and Curt Schilling, who was 16 votes shy of the 75% needed for induction in 2020.

All returning candidates included on this year's ballot are listed below: