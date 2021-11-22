Death Toll, Number Of Injuries Rise In Wisconsin Holiday Parade Incident

Brooks has not been charged with any crime or named as a suspect in relation to the incident as of Monday (November 22) morning.

Local police are still working to determine the motive for the incident.

Four senior law enforcement officials told NBC News that Brooks -- who has a significant criminal history -- was questioned by police overnight and is being probed for possibly being involved in a knife fight that took place prior to the parade incident.

Five sources in a position to be briefed on the parade told NBC News that the investigation is still in its early stages and there was no connection to terrorism or indication that the incident stemmed from the not guilty verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial that took place in nearby Kenosha last week.

An FBI spokesperson said the bureau was aware that local authorities would lead in the investigation into the Waukesha parade incident.

Video footage of the incident showed a red SUV break through barriers and speed into the area where the parade was taking place.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers addressed the incident on his verified Twitter account on behalf of himself and his wife, Kathy, Sunday evening.

"Kathy and I are praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act," Evers tweeted. "I'm grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information."