Gunna Officially Confirms Whether Or Not He's Dating Chloe Bailey

It's no secret that Gunna seemed to be subtly shooting his shot at Chloe Bailey in recent months. So much so that fans thought the two were officially a pair when they sat side by side , laughing it up at an Atlanta Hawks game last month. After gushing over her mic-licking moment from the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards earlier this year, the "Ski" rapper shared videos from the audience of her performance at Sunday night's American Music Awards.