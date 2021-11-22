Gunna Officially Confirms Whether Or Not He's Dating Chloe Bailey

By Kiyonna Anthony

November 22, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

It's no secret that Gunna seemed to be subtly shooting his shot at Chloe Bailey in recent months. So much so that fans thought the two were officially a pair when they sat side by side , laughing it up at an Atlanta Hawks game last month. After gushing over her mic-licking moment from the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards earlier this year, the "Ski" rapper shared videos from the audience of her performance at Sunday night's American Music Awards.

Despite his public display of admiration, Gunna says he and Chloe are not dating and just friends. While hitting the red carpet at the AMA's on Sunday, the YSL rapper shared:

"Yeah, we're not dating, that was just, like, a date though, where you just go to the game and catch a vibe. But she's my friend. We went to the studio after and locked in. She's very creative, she's very talented, and you will be seeing us more, for sure. We did two songs but I think she might wanna use it for her album, or I might take it for my album but who knows? We've definitely got new music coming, for sure. She can have it. She can have whatever she wants."

Gunna also dished on his reaction to seeing Rihanna dressed up as him for Halloween, saying:

"I’m like, ‘Oh my God, the GOAT just went in my closet and got dressed. I couldn’t believe it, but I was very, very flattered and honored. I ain’t know where it came from, you know what I’m saying? Nobody ever dressed like me.” 

The Grammy-nominated rapper has had a very special year. Back in September, he teamed up with an Atlanta social services organization to open a free grocery and clothing store in his former middle school and scored his very own day in Atlanta.

Congrats!

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices