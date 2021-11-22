Gunna Officially Confirms Whether Or Not He's Dating Chloe Bailey
By Kiyonna Anthony
November 22, 2021
It's no secret that Gunna seemed to be subtly shooting his shot at Chloe Bailey in recent months. So much so that fans thought the two were officially a pair when they sat side by side , laughing it up at an Atlanta Hawks game last month. After gushing over her mic-licking moment from the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards earlier this year, the "Ski" rapper shared videos from the audience of her performance at Sunday night's American Music Awards.
Gunna supporting Chloe at the #AMAs https://t.co/gf7JAd1CRO pic.twitter.com/jLVIFy1znG— Rap Alert (@rapalert4) November 22, 2021
Despite his public display of admiration, Gunna says he and Chloe are not dating and just friends. While hitting the red carpet at the AMA's on Sunday, the YSL rapper shared:
"Yeah, we're not dating, that was just, like, a date though, where you just go to the game and catch a vibe. But she's my friend. We went to the studio after and locked in. She's very creative, she's very talented, and you will be seeing us more, for sure. We did two songs but I think she might wanna use it for her album, or I might take it for my album but who knows? We've definitely got new music coming, for sure. She can have it. She can have whatever she wants."
Gunna tells Billboard he and Chlöe have recorded two songs — at least one may be released #AMAs | #ChloeAMAs pic.twitter.com/yCck29dp8X— Chloe x Halle Now 🔕 (@cxhnow) November 22, 2021
Gunna also dished on his reaction to seeing Rihanna dressed up as him for Halloween, saying:
"I’m like, ‘Oh my God, the GOAT just went in my closet and got dressed. I couldn’t believe it, but I was very, very flattered and honored. I ain’t know where it came from, you know what I’m saying? Nobody ever dressed like me.”
Gunna shared his reaction to Rihanna dressing as him for Halloween on the red carpet at the 2021 #AMAs. pic.twitter.com/FZrmTJg55A— billboard (@billboard) November 22, 2021
The Grammy-nominated rapper has had a very special year. Back in September, he teamed up with an Atlanta social services organization to open a free grocery and clothing store in his former middle school and scored his very own day in Atlanta.
Congrats!