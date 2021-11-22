Kane Brown Is Stepping Up To Fund A Big Project To Help Cleveland Kids

By Kelly Fisher

November 22, 2021

Kane Brown is stepping up to lend a helping hand in Cleveland. The “One Mississippi” singer toured the Broadway Boys & Girls Club, and pledged to fund a significant renovation project.

Thanks to the country star, the Boys & Girls Club can get moving on renovations of the gymnasium. Brown toured the club and spent time with the kids — including playing basketball with them — when he was in town playing a concert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Signing one of the first sections of the gymnasium floor, Brown explained to Cleveland’s News 5 that he’s giving back to a club that was an important part of his life growing up. He said:

“I grew up without a lot of things as well. When I found the Boys & Girls Club, this is somewhere I would have wanted to have been as a kid. There is no telling where I would have staying out of trouble if I didn’t have sports. I love basketball and we get to give these kids a new gym today and I think it’s amazing and I hope they love it.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio/Cleveland announced on Facebook that the project would include new flooring installation, audio and electronic equipment, backboards and bleachers, repainting, and a new scoreboard. The gym usually accommodates as many as 180 kids after school. Brown plans to return to Cleveland to reopen the gym in conjunction with the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, which is hosted in Cleveland and slated for February 20, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio/Cleveland noted.

“We are grateful and humbled,” officials said in a statement of Brown’s funding. They noted that: “Brown has ascended from social media notability to become one of country music’s most accomplished mainstays. He is a five-time American Music Awards winner and was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2021.” See the full post here:

We are grateful and humbled. Country music star Kane Brown today announced he is funding a complete renovation of our...

Posted by Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio/Cleveland on Sunday, November 21, 2021
