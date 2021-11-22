Major Update On Alex Cora's Future With Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are keeping manager Alex Cora in the fold for at least three more seasons.

Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom announced the franchise has exercised Cora's club option for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

"I am beyond grateful for this opportunity to manage the Red Sox," Cora said in a statement shared on MLB.com. "We experienced so many special moments as a team and as a city in 2021, but we still have unfinished business to take care of. I am excited about the current state of our organization and eager to continue my work with our front office, coaches, players, and everyone who makes this such a special place."

Cora, 46, currently has a 284-202 (.584 winning percentage) overall record during three seasons as the Red Sox manager, which included winning 108 games before going on to win the World Series during his debut season in 2018.

“Alex’s leadership of our staff and our players was critical to all that we accomplished in 2021,” said Bloom via MLB.com. “Along with the entire Red Sox front office, I am excited for many years of continued partnership as we work together to bring another World Series trophy to Fenway Park.”

Cora and the Red Sox mutually parted ways in January 2020 after he was placed on a one-year suspension for his role int he 2017 Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal, before he was re-hired by Boston last offseason.

The Red Sox finished the 2021 season with a 92-70 record, defeating their AL East rivals the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game and the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series, before being defeated by the Astros in the American League Championship Series.