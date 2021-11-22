Machine Gun Kelly brought a stunning date to the American Music Awards Sunday night (September 21), and it wasn't his girlfriend Megan Fox. It was his daughter, Casie Colton Baker. MGK let his goth side show, dressed in all black with a spiked choker and leather fingerless gloves, while his 12-year-old daughter wore a beautiful black gown.

The rapper-turned-rocker shared photos from the red carpet on Instagram with the caption: "tWINning 🖤"

MGK won the award for Favorite Rock Artist, beating out Foo Fighters, All Time Low, Glass Animals and AJR.

After an entertaining battle with the way-too-short mic stand, MGK gave an endearing acceptance speech. "Before I accept this award I just want to say that this one actually wasn't going to be televised, but my fans spoke very loudly, so I want to give them their credit," he said. "I want to accept this for all the aspiring musicians — the one who desires to play an instrument, wants to rap, wants to sing — not just the rock artists, but all the artist who are rock stars."

He then made a comment about anyone who believes that rock is dead. "Lastly, I just want to say this," he added. "I read a headline that says the age of the rock star is dead, but [it] looks pretty alive to me."

See photos of MGK and Casie, and watch his full acceptance speech, below.