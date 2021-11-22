New York Pizzeria Creates Thanksgiving Pizza And It Is...Unique

A Western New York pizzeria with a fitting name is gaining national attention for its festive slice ahead of Thanksgiving Day.

Macy's Place Pizzeria in Cheektowaga announced its special Thanksgiving pizza, which features gravy, turkey, mashers, stuffing, corn and cranberry drizzle, in a post shared on its Facebook account last week..

"Macys X Thanksgiving," the pizzeria wrote. "With All The Fixins Get Stuffed Baby Gravy, Turkey, Mashers, Stuffing, Corn, Cranberry Drizzle."

As you'd except, the unique pizza slice was polarizing and met with varying response.

One Instagram user responded to Macy's Palace Pizzeria's post with, "I'm drooling," while a Twitter follower was much more critical.

"I love y'all pizza, but this ain't it," @GLegend1226 tweeted in response to the post along with a green face emoji and a puking emoji. "I say that with all due respect as I understand that some would like this."