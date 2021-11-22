New York Pizzeria Creates Thanksgiving Pizza And It Is...Unique
By Jason Hall
November 22, 2021
A Western New York pizzeria with a fitting name is gaining national attention for its festive slice ahead of Thanksgiving Day.
Macy's Place Pizzeria in Cheektowaga announced its special Thanksgiving pizza, which features gravy, turkey, mashers, stuffing, corn and cranberry drizzle, in a post shared on its Facebook account last week..
"Macys X Thanksgiving," the pizzeria wrote. "With All The Fixins Get Stuffed Baby Gravy, Turkey, Mashers, Stuffing, Corn, Cranberry Drizzle."
As you'd except, the unique pizza slice was polarizing and met with varying response.
One Instagram user responded to Macy's Palace Pizzeria's post with, "I'm drooling," while a Twitter follower was much more critical.
"I love y'all pizza, but this ain't it," @GLegend1226 tweeted in response to the post along with a green face emoji and a puking emoji. "I say that with all due respect as I understand that some would like this."
This isn't the first time Macy's has offered a festive and/or creative take on its signature food.
Last month, the pizzeria offered a Halloween-inspired slice with several candies including Kit-Kats, gummy worms, and candy corns, as well as bits of Oreo cookies.
Macy's gourmet pizza menu also includes a Pickle Pizza, while its Instagram account includes photos of slices topped with Dino Nuggets, peaches, pizza logs, chicken tenders and more.
The pizzeria is also offering special gravy wings with mashers with corn and a cranberry dipping sauce in celebration of Thanksgiving.