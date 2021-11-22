Target Makes Major Decision On Stores' Thanksgiving Hours

Target plans to keep its stores closed on Thanksgiving Day permanently moving forward, according to a note from CEO Brian Cornell to employees obtained by the Associated Press.

“What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard — one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours,” Cornell wrote via the AP.

Last year, the national retailer was forced to close on one of its biggest annual weekend shopping blitzes to limit crowds during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Target saw an 8.2% increase in sales last November and December from the previous year, according to data from the National Retail Federation, the United States' largest retail trade group, which predicts the store's 2021 earnings will shatter that record at an estimated growth between 8.5% and 10.5%, the AP reports.

Target's new standard, combined with its spike in sales, could lead to other major retailers following similar plans moving forward.

The company plans to have some staff working at distribution and call centers on Thanksgiving, but all stores nationwide will remain closed during the holiday.

Target initially began opening its stores on Thanksgiving a decade ago as part of its plan to kickoff Black Friday one day early and create a holiday rush when many families are finished with their Thanksgiving feasts.

Many companies took similar action in an effort to compete with Amazon.com and other popular online stores offering 24-hour sales.