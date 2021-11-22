North Carolina Man Celebrates 'Spectacular' Win Ahead Of Thanksgiving

A man in North Carolina has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving after winning a huge prize in the state lottery.

Willie Davis Jr., of Durham, recently stopped by a Carrboro convenience store to try his hand at the North Carolina Education Lottery. He purchased a $25 Spectacular Riches scratch-off ticket at the Short Stop, and that decision turned out to work in his favor when he discovered he won one of the game's big prizes of $100,000.

Davis claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday (November 19), bringing home a grand total of $70,757 after state and federal tax withholdings. Though he didn't reveal what he plans to do with his winnings, the win is still a true Thanksgiving miracle.

According to lottery officials, the Spectacular Riches is a newer game, launching in October with eight $1 million top prizes and 20 prizes of $100,000. After Davis' win, six of the top $1 million prizes remain in play as do 17 of the $100,000.

Davis isn't the only North Carolina resident winning big in the state lottery. Earlier this month, an Asheville man scored a $2 million prize in another scratch-off game, pocketing nearly $1 million after taxes.