North Carolina Man Wins $2 Million Prize With Lucky Lottery Ticket

By Sarah Tate

November 16, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Another man in North Carolina is nearly $1 million richer after he scored a huge win in the state lottery.

Bobby White, of Asheville, recently purchased a $20 Premier Cash scratch-off ticket to try his luck at winning one of the $2 million top prizes. The scratcher he bought from the Citistop on Hendersonville Road turned out to be just the ticket to make him a lottery winner, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

White claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday (November 12) where he had a choice to make. He could either accept the $2 million prize as an annuity of $100,000 per year over the course of 20 years or he could receive a one time, lump sum payment of $1.2 million.

White chose the latter option, bringing home a grand total of $849,006 after required state and federal tax withholdings. He hasn't revealed what his plans may be for the major prize, but with nearly a million dollars in his pocket, he has plenty of options.

According to lottery officials, the Premier Cash ticket launched in August with four top prizes of $2 million and eight of $100,000. After White's win, two top prizes remain to be claimed as do five of the $100,000 prizes.

