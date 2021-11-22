People In Ohio Say This Is The Most Popular Cake Flavor

There’s always an occasion for cake, and with the holidays around the corner, there might be a good chance of a slice landing on your dessert table.

With no shortage of options, it might be difficult to choose which kind of cake to dig into. That’s why Eat This, Not That! examined findings from jewelry company Shane Co., which sought the most popular cakes in every state. The ultimate food content hub states:

“They analyzed Google search trends over 12 months to see which popular cake flavors people have been looking to make or buy… and discovered 21 different types! But, one particular cake flavor takes the crown as a favorite in 10 states. (Here's a hint: Your kids will be happy with this choice.)”

So, which one is the best, according to people in Ohio? White Cake. Eat This, Not That! says:

“A simple white cake is the most popular in Ohio. This type of cake typically leaves out the yolks and uses oil to keep the cake as white as possible.”

Ohio stood out as the only state to select white cake as their favorite one. Many opted for ice cream cake, including in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Illinois and others.

