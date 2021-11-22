Roger Stone Among 5 Trump Allies Subpoenaed By January 6 House Committee

By Bill Galluccio

November 22, 2021

US-politics-TRUMP
Photo: Getty Images

The House select committee investigating the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol issued another round of subpoenas on Monday (November 22) as it seeks more information about the "Stop the Steal" rallies that ended with a mob of people storming the Capitol Building during a joint session of Congress to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Those who were subpoenaed included Roger StoneAlex JonesDustin StocktonJennifer Lawrence, and Taylor Budowich. All five individuals have close ties to former President Donald Trump.

"The Select Committee is seeking information about the rallies and subsequent march to the Capitol that escalated into a violent mob attacking the Capitol and threatening our democracy. We need to know who organized, planned, paid for, and received funds related to those events, as well as what communications organizers had with officials in the White House and Congress," Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, who chairs the committee, said in a statement. "We believe the witnesses we subpoenaed today have relevant information, and we expect them to cooperate fully with our effort to get answers for the American people about the violence of January 6th."

It is unknown if any of the five will comply with the subpoena.

Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon. Bannon was charged with two counts of contempt of Congress after ignoring a subpoena from the committee. He pleaded not guilty.

