These Nashville Restaurants Will Be Open On Thanksgiving
By Sarah Tate
November 22, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
Thanksgiving is nearly here, and amateur chefs across the state are getting ready to whip up homemade holiday feasts. However, not everyone is looking to cook up an entire meal to celebrate the holiday. Instead, they may want to find a local restaurant with their own special meal. Fortunately, there are several restaurants around Nashville that will be open for either dine-in or carry out on Thanksgiving.
Keep reading to see which local spots are open for the holiday.
- Church & Union: Church & Union will serve a three-course prix fixe menu from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The cost is $55 per person and $25 for children ages 12 and under.
- The Dutch: The Dutch's Thanksgiving Day menu will be available from 12-8 p.m. and features turkey, cranberry orange chutney, chipotle-scallion cornbread stuffing and more. The cost is $75 for adults and $40 for children ages 10 and under.
- Ellington's Restaurant: Ellington's in Nashville is serving a special prix fixe menu on Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The cost is $69 per person.
- JWB Grill: Located at Margaritaville Hotel Nashville, JWB Grill will have a family-style Thanksgiving dinner from 12-6 p.m. Thanksgiving day, $65 for adults and $40 for children ages 12 and under. Reservations are strongly required.
- Loveless Cafe: The Loveless Cafe is offering its regular menu for folks looking for a breakfast or brunch option on Thanksgiving Day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Makeready L&L: Makeready L&L is serving a special Thanksgiving Day brunch from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., with delicious choices like a sourdough vanilla waffle, cranberry mimosa and gourmet breakfast sandwich. While they encourage guests to make reservations, they will also accept walk-ins.
- Marsh House: Located in Thompson Hotel, Marsh House is serving a four-course, prix fixe meal from 12-8 p.m. Thanksgiving Day with options like stuffed quail, cacio e pepe, and pork shank. The cost varies based on main course selection but is $58 to $69.
- Merchants: With two dining options, you can have your choice of Thanksgiving Day special at Merchants. Guests on the 1st Floor Bistro can order a plate from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $29, while guests the steakhouse upstairs can order a three-course meal fro $65 from 12-10 p.m.
- Monell's: From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monell's is offering up a Thanksgiving Day menu on a first come, first served basis. The costs varies with prices starting at $28 for adults, $16 for children ages 4 to 12, and free for kids ages 3 and under.
- Nashville Grange: From 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m., The Nashville Grange will have a prix fixe menu with items like harvest squash, crab bisque and turkey roulade. The cost is $45 per person, and they encourage making a reservation at least 72 hours in advance.
- Oak Steakhouse: Oak Steakhouse will serve a three-course Thanksgiving Day feast featuring the holiday classics from 12-8 p.m. for $65 per person.
- Pinewood Social: Pinewood Social has two ways to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Order a Thanksgiving Hot Brown sandwich fro $15 or try the full Thanksgiving Day turkey plate for $27 per person.
- Saint Stephen: Saint Stephen's four-course, prix fixe menu will be served from 1-6 p.m. and includes choices like heritage turkey, dry aged beef tartare and gulf oyster pan roast. The cost is $70 per person, and reservations are required. Additionally, everything is pre-paid via Tock. Learn more here.
- STK Nashville: STK Nashville's Thanksgiving meal is extended through Sunday November 28, featuring a special roasted turkey meal with some holiday favorites. The cost is $59 per adult and $29 per child ages 12 and under.
- Stompin' Grounds: Located in the JW Marriott, Stompin' Grounds is serving a Thanksgiving feast from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The cost is $58+ per person and reservations are recommended.
- Tenn: Tenn's special family-style Thanksgiving dinner is available from 12-7 p.m. The cost is $20-45 per person and pre-paid reservations are required.
- Yolan Nashville: For those looking for a different approach to the holiday, Yolan Nashville is serving up an Italian feast on Thanksgiving Day from 1-8 p.m. An a la carte menu is available, but there is a $50 per person deposit required to hold a reservation.