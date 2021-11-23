$400,000 Worth Of Whiskey Spills Onto Tennessee Roadway

Don't cry over spilled whiskey.

A truck carrying nearly half a million dollars worth of Jack Daniels whiskey overturned on a Tennessee roadway last week. According to Murfreesboro Police, a semi truck was attempting to turn onto the Interstate 24 on-ramp from South Church Street around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday (November 17) when the load shifted and caused the truck to fall onto its side.

The driver wasn't injured, but several gallons of the truck's contents dripped onto the ground, FOX 17 reports. According to police, the overturned semi truck was eventually uprighted by a wrecker that was called to the scene.

The Murfreesboro Police Department shared photos of the overturned truck spilling $400,000 worth of the whiskey waterfall over the roadway.