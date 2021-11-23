$400,000 Worth Of Whiskey Spills Onto Tennessee Roadway
By Sarah Tate
November 23, 2021
Don't cry over spilled whiskey.
A truck carrying nearly half a million dollars worth of Jack Daniels whiskey overturned on a Tennessee roadway last week. According to Murfreesboro Police, a semi truck was attempting to turn onto the Interstate 24 on-ramp from South Church Street around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday (November 17) when the load shifted and caused the truck to fall onto its side.
The driver wasn't injured, but several gallons of the truck's contents dripped onto the ground, FOX 17 reports. According to police, the overturned semi truck was eventually uprighted by a wrecker that was called to the scene.
The Murfreesboro Police Department shared photos of the overturned truck spilling $400,000 worth of the whiskey waterfall over the roadway.
A semi loaded with $400K worth of Jack Daniel’s Whiskey overturned after the load shifted as the driver was making a...Posted by Murfreesboro TN Police Department on Thursday, November 18, 2021
Jack Daniels Tennessee whiskey is a brand that is popular worldwide, as evidenced by the fact the truck's shipment was supposed to be shipped overseas.
"The load of whiskey was picked up in Lynchburg and was heading to Nashville to the railroad terminal to be shipped to Israel," the department wrote.
Following reports of the boozy breakdown, commenters took to social media to share their take on the spill.
"Is this what they call a Jacknife," one user wrote, while another enthusiastically said, "I'm volunteering on THIS cleanup!"
Another commenter even gave Jack Daniels an idea to use this incident in the future, writing, "Jack on the asphalt. Sounds like a new drink."