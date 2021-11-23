5-Year-Old Elijah Lewis' Cause Of Death Determined

By Jason Hall

November 23, 2021

Photo: Merrimack Police Department

The death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis has been ruled as a homicide after results from the child's autopsy were released on Monday (November 22), the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced.

“The cause of Elijah’s death was determined to be violence and neglect, including facial and scalp injuries, acute fentanyl intoxication, malnourishment and pressure ulcers,” a medical examiner determined via CBS Boston.

Lewis' body was discovered in what investigators referred to as a grave at Abington Park on October 23, nine days after the 5-year-old was reported missing by Department of Children, Youth and Families officials on October 14.

Elijah's mother, Danielle Dauphinais, 35, and her boyfriend, Joseph Stapf, 30, were both arrested on child endangerment and witness tampering charges three days after the child's remains were located and are being held without bond.

The witness tampering charges stem from evidence showing Dauphinais and Stapf allegedly telling other individuals to lie about Lewis' whereabouts and where he was living with knowledge that child protection services were looking for the 5-year-old, the attorney general confirmed in a statement released last month.

Local authorities began investigating Lewis' death and were joined by the New Hampshire State Police and the New Hampshire Department of Justice, the state's Attorney General's Office confirmed.

New Hampshire Senior Assistant Attorney General Susan Morrell told WMUR last month that Lewis -- who was not reported missing prior to the DCYH's involvement on October 14 -- is believed to have initially disappeared as early as September 1.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices