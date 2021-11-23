BrewDog Announces Cleveland Opening Plans With Chances To Win 'EPIC PRZES'

Cleveland is getting a new brewery soon!

BrewDog finally announced its official opening date, marking the calendar for December 3. The grand opening will include “some epic raffle pries for the first people through the door,” and the first 100 people in like will be eligible for “EPIC PRIZES including a trip for two to visit BrewDog Las Vegas, a one night stay at DogHouse Columbus along with a brewery tour + beer school, or a dinner for four at BrewDog Cleveland,” the restaurant and brewery announced. BrewDog also says online:

“People of Cleveland, get ready for your very own craft beer haven!

“We're super excited to be opening up in the largest city on lake Erie, with the Forest City being a location we've had our eyes on for some time...

“Kitted out with an incredible bar with 28 taps pouring a mix of BrewDog and other local craft brewers, an awesome patio with river views, fire pits, and outdoor games. Plus, we've got a brew kit where we'll be brewing small, one off batches!”

Scotland-based BrewDog has been eyeing a new location in the Flats for a long time. The new one adds to four existing locations in Ohio:

BrewDog - Dogtap Columbus, at 96 Gender Rd. in Canal Winchester

BrewDog Short North & Kennels, at 1175 N High St. in Columbus

BrewDog Franklinton, at 463 W Town St. in Columbus

BrewDog Cincinnati, at 316 Reading Rd. In Cincinnati

Reserve your table at the new Cleveland location here.