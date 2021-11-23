'God Blessed Us Again' Missouri Couple Wins $3M On Scratch-Off Lotto Ticket

A Missouri couple has become millionaires after buying a $3 million winning lottery ticket.

According to the Missouri Lottery website, the couple was grocery shopping and decided to buy a "Big Riches" Scratchers game from the Short Stop Convenience store on State Highway in Potosi. "I just had this feeling," one of the winners stated.

They scratched off the ticket while still in the store and realized their ticket had a large prize.

"We started scratching the ticket and saw we had won $100,000," one of them said. "We kept scratching, and they were all $100,000!"

The couple told the Missouri Lottery that this was not the first time they had won big from a scratch-off ticket.

"It was just like God blessed us again!" she said.

