Here's The Full List Of GRAMMY-Nominated Country Artists
By Kelly Fisher
November 23, 2021
The 64th annual GRAMMY Awards show is around the corner, and the Recording Academy revealed the nominations for the 2022 GRAMMYs on Tuesday (November 23). The show is packed with tons of talented nominees, including country artists in three categories: Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Duo or Group Performance, Best Country Song and Best Country Album. See the nominees below:
Best Country Solo Performance
- Luke Combs, for “Forever After All”
- Mickey Guyton, for “Remember Her Name”
- Jason Isbell, for “All I Do Is Drive”
- Kacey Musgraves, for “camera roll”
- Chris Stapleton, for “You Should Probably Leave”
Best Country Duo or Group Performance
- Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, for “If I Didn’t Love You”
- Brothers Osborne, for “Younger Me”
- Dan + Shay, for “Glad You Exist”
- Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris, for “Chasing After You”
- Elle King and Miranda Lambert, for “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”
Best Country Song
- Maren Morris, for “Better Than We Found It”
- Kacey Musgraves, for “camera roll”
- Chris Stapleton, for “Cold”
- Thomas Rhett, for “Country Again”
- Walker Hayes, for “Fancy Like”
- Mickey Guyton, for “Remember Her Name”
Best Country Album
- Brothers Osborne, for Skeletons
- Mickey Guyton, for Remember Her Name
- Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram, for The Marfa Tapes
- Sturgill Simpson, for The Ballad of Dood & Juanita
- Chris Stapleton, for Starting Over
Jimmie Allen also represented country music as a nominee in the Best New Artist category. Dolly Parton is nominated in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category for A Holly Dolly Christmas, and one of the nominees she’s up against is Willie Nelson, nominated for That’s Life. Underwood was nominated in the Best Roots Gospel Album category for her debut project in the genre, My Savior.
The 64th annual GRAMMY Awards show is set for January 31, 2022. Keep tabs on the nominated artists in all categories here.