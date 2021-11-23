Here's Where You Can Order The Best Waffles In Ohio

There’s nothing like a heaping plate of breakfast food, and you can eat it at any time of the day. Whether you’re out at brunch or just feel like ordering a plate of waffles in the middle of the afternoon, there’s likely a restaurant nearby to serve you.

Love Food, the publisher that dubs itself “the tastiest guide on the web,” is spotlighting the best waffles in every state, so foodies can get their breakfast food fixes at the best place. “There’s much debate about how waffles came to America, but what can’t be denied is the food’s popularity since 1869, when the first waffle iron was patented,” Love Food notes of the longtime breakfast staple. “Whether you want them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert, here’s where to get the best in your state.”

So, which restaurant stands out the most in Ohio? Love Food recommends What the Waffle, located in Columbus. Here’s why it’s the best:

“Make What the Waffle in Columbus your go-to waffle place. Apart from amazing service, Steak & Eggs (NY strip steak slices, eggs, potatoes, Brussels sprouts, honey and horseradish on a Belgian waffle) and What the Benny (a herb waffle topped with baked salmon, poached egg, hollandaise and caviar) are what it’s known for. It’s easily the best in Columbus according to its regulars.”

