How Kristin Chenoweth Supported Ariana Grande During Her 'Wicked' Audition

Ariana Grande is heading to the film adaptation of the award-winning Broadway musical, Wicked, and Kristin Chenoweth, the original Glinda in the stage production, has shared her thoughts on the casting.

Speaking with ET Canada, the Broadway staple, 53, admitted that she was so proud of the pop superstar, 28, and even appeared beside the star during the audition process. "I couldn’t be more proud as if it was my own kid. Lots of friends of mine that I love, not lots, a couple of friends of mine that I adore were also being considered for different parts as Glinda and I was thinking about it and literally just gave it up to the universe. Obviously, I had nothing to do with it. Jon Chu picked these wonderful actresses, but I was there to hold her hand through the [audition] process, and when it happened, we cried."

Chenoweth revealed that Grande's audition took place while she appeared beside the singer on The Voice as her celeb Battle Rounds advisor. "I know the role is in the right hands," she added.

The singer seemingly manifested the role, as per a resurfaced tweet from 2011. "Loved seeing Wicked again... amazing production! Made me realize again how badly I want 2 play Glinda at some point in my life! #DreamRole," she wrote a decade ago.

Grande will star opposite Cynthia Erivo as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, in the upcoming film, which was initially set for release on December 22, 2021. It was eventually pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.