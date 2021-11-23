J.K. Rowland Slams Transgender Activists Who Shared Her Address Online

J.K. Rowland's home address was put on blast by transgender activists and the author is not pleased.

On the eve of Transgender Day of Remembrance, comedian Holly Stars, actor Georgia Frost and drag king Richard Energy took to Rowland's house to stage a demonstration in protest of her controversial take on the trans community. They even went as far as sharing her home address on Twitter.

"I have to assume that @IAmGeorgiaFrost, @hollywstars and @Richard_Energy_ thought doxxing me would intimidate me out of speaking up for women’s sex-based rights," Rowling told her followers. "They should have reflected on the fact that I’ve now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out."

"Perhaps — and I’m just throwing this out there — the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us," she continued.

In case you weren't aware, doxxing is the act of sharing someone's private information online with their consent. Stars went on to defend the post, but admitted that she deleted it after receiving online threats. "While we stand by the photo, since posting it we have received an overwhelming amount of serious and threatening transphobic messages so have decided to take the photo down," Stars wrote on her account. "Love to our trans siblings."

Back in 2020, Rowling repeatedly shared remarks that were labeled transphobic by many, including Harry Potter star Daniele Radcliffe. Responding to an article titled "Creating a More Equal Post-COVID-19 World for People Who Menstruate," the author criticized the editorial for pushing the idea that "gender non-binary persons menstruate." Mockingly, she replied, "I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth."