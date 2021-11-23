Major Update On Fan Attack On Seth Rollins At WWE's 'RAW' Show

The fan who attacked WWE superstar Seth Rollins during the live broadcast of RAW from Barclays Center on Monday (November 22) night has been identified and charged in connection to the incident.

Elisah Spencer, 24, of Brooklyn, was charged with attempted assault, ABC 7 Eyewitness News in New York reports.

Spencer reportedly had no criminal record prior to Monday night's incident.

Several videos taken and shared on social media by fans in attendance show Spencer ambush Rollins as he walked up the ramp to the backstage area following his match against Finn Bálor.

The fan was quickly detained by multiple security members and Rollins appeared to bounce up quickly, yelling "is that all you got?" while the man was being taken away from the stage.