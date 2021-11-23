Mike Shinoda Details New Album, And It's Unlike Anything Released Before

Mike Shinoda has become the king of NFTs, and with his upcoming release the Linkin Park co-founder will be outdoing even himself. On Tuesday (September 23), Shinoda let fans know what to expect from ZIGGURATS — a project he described as "a music + art release," which will be available both on streaming services and as an NFT.

He shared some of the artwork on Instagram while detailing the project. "The NFT images are in 'profile pic' style," he explained in the caption. "When you mint an NFT, you get a randomly generated character as your 'album cover.' Here are some closeups of some of the possibilities (these are not the actual cover art)"

"There will be 5000 unique NFTs, with different art and different music (but same vocals)," he added.

ZIGGURATS will be available as an NFT on December 2 and released on streaming services the following day. See Shinoda's post below.